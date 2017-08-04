Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Friday August 4th, 2017

By Production Department
August 4, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Tommy Briggs – Gateway Baptist Church

www.gatewaytoledo.com

7:00 AM – Interview with Holly Kidd – NWO Church Relations Coordinator) – Rally Sunday

www.samaritanspurse.org

7:40 AM – Interview with Pastor Tony Scott – The Church on Strayer – Back to School Children’s Blessing Service this weekend

www.thechurchonstrayer.com

