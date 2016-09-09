Tell Us Where You’re From!

I practically grew up with this station! I remember when it first started. I moved away to west Michigan for college and ended up staying. I’ve always been grateful to this station and the opportunity to listen online. I love where I live but sometimes the Christian bubble here can be “soft”. The Christian stations here are great and have their place but I feel people often forget what it really means to be an active disciple of Christ. And the music they play tends to get repetitive and sounds the same. Yes Fm has always given me a variety of Christ centered music with strong messages. The DJs and programs/guests are honest and real about their lives, struggles, and what God is currently teaching them. Yes Fm as played a big role in my life and I believe God has used it to learn about Him and strengthen my relationship with Him.