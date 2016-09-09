Go to Top
11 Responses to "Tell Us Where You’re From!"

  • Amanda Soutar
    September 9, 2016 - 7:39 pm Reply

    Hi, Im Amanda Soutar from Huntsville Ohio. I used to listen to Yes Fm on my huge sterio, but now i listen via tune in radio..for a long time i was listening to songs on pandora i had no business listening to, but since my dad passed away ive only wanted to listen to Yes Fm. been listening to yes fm for almost a month on September 15th. Godbless you guys

    • Jo Silva
      September 12, 2016 - 6:38 pm Reply

      Thanks so much for sharing. Would you mind if we contacted you to record your story?

      • Amanda Soutar
        September 20, 2016 - 7:03 pm Reply

        no not at all :)

  • Darren
    October 6, 2016 - 4:25 pm Reply

    I love YES FM and I love how they represent Christ! Darren in Wichita Kansas

    • Jo Silva
      October 10, 2016 - 2:57 pm Reply

      Thanks so much Darren!

  • Tee
    October 12, 2016 - 12:39 am Reply

    I am so glad you stream on iHeart radio! With military we moved from Indiana, down to Texas and up to North Dakota and I could take you guys with me no matter where we went! So thankful for Yes FM!!

    • M@t
      October 13, 2016 - 2:57 pm Reply

      Hi Tee,

      We are So thankful for you listening to us, and allowing our ministry to make a difference in your and your families lives. Would you be interested in doing a on the phone interview that we could us during our fall Sharathon. This will help new listener’s understand how God’s impact through YESF FM can affect there lives. If your interested just call our Stuido @ 419-240-1937 or 1-800-457-1937 And ask For Matt. Thanks

  • Shane
    November 2, 2016 - 9:46 am Reply

    I live in NC. I stumbled onto your station while searching for Christian rock music! So glad I did because now I can listen to you at work instead of just praise and worship. Hope the station stays around for a long time it’s AWESOME!!! GO GOD!

  • Sarah Rozema
    December 20, 2016 - 3:37 pm Reply

    I practically grew up with this station! I remember when it first started. I moved away to west Michigan for college and ended up staying. I’ve always been grateful to this station and the opportunity to listen online. I love where I live but sometimes the Christian bubble here can be “soft”. The Christian stations here are great and have their place but I feel people often forget what it really means to be an active disciple of Christ. And the music they play tends to get repetitive and sounds the same. Yes Fm has always given me a variety of Christ centered music with strong messages. The DJs and programs/guests are honest and real about their lives, struggles, and what God is currently teaching them. Yes Fm as played a big role in my life and I believe God has used it to learn about Him and strengthen my relationship with Him.

    • Jo Silva
      December 20, 2016 - 7:24 pm Reply

      Sarah that is such a great testimony and a great reminder to all of us at YES FM why we are involved in this ministry. For listeners like you!!

