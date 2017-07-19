Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 07/19/2017 - 07/22/2017
All Day
Location
Atwood Lake Park
Category(ies)
ALIVE FESTIVAL with Lecrae, TobyMac, Hollyn, Needtobreathe, Family Force 5, Jordon Felize and more
Wednesday thru Saturday July 19-22, Atwood Lake Park, 9500 Lakeview Road NE, Mineral City, OH 44656
For information and to register go to alive.org
May 23, 2017 - 11:17 pm
Can you tell me the prices for tent camping for 2 days if that’s an option? For four people and for 6-8 people.
Thank You
May 24, 2017 - 10:24 am
Prices, including camping options are at https://www.alive.org/tickets/ Enjoy!