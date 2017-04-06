Go to Top
YES FM

KB & Social Club Misfits

By Jo Silva
April 6, 2017
3 Comments
Map Unavailable

Date/Time
Date(s) - 04/06/2017
6:00 pm

Location
Lima Community Church

Category(ies)


Tempo Tour with KB & Social Club Misfits

Thursday Apr 6, 2017 at the Axis at Lima Community Church (2945 N Cole St, Lima, OH)

Doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 7pm.
$15 Groups of 10+, $17.50 Gen admission, $25 Early Entry, $35 VIP

More information at whoiskb.com

3 Responses to "KB & Social Club Misfits"

  • Sara Sterling
    April 4, 2017 - 10:40 pm Reply

    Can you buy tickets at the door for the KB tour

    • Jo Silva
      April 5, 2017 - 8:53 pm Reply

      I checked whoiskb.com and they didn’t specify tickets at the door. I’ll see if I can get a hold of the promoter to check.

    • M@t
      April 6, 2017 - 2:04 pm Reply

      Sara We have Check Tickets will Be available at the Door for $20 Hope to see you there!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>