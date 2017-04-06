Map Unavailable
Date/Time
Date(s) - 04/06/2017
6:00 pm
Location
Lima Community Church
Category(ies)
Tempo Tour with KB & Social Club Misfits
Thursday Apr 6, 2017 at the Axis at Lima Community Church (2945 N Cole St, Lima, OH)
Doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 7pm.
$15 Groups of 10+, $17.50 Gen admission, $25 Early Entry, $35 VIP
More information at whoiskb.com
April 4, 2017 - 10:40 pm
Can you buy tickets at the door for the KB tour
April 5, 2017 - 8:53 pm
I checked whoiskb.com and they didn’t specify tickets at the door. I’ll see if I can get a hold of the promoter to check.
April 6, 2017 - 2:04 pm
Sara We have Check Tickets will Be available at the Door for $20 Hope to see you there!