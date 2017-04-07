KB, Swoope, Social Club Misfits

The Power 20 Countdown

Fridays 4-6pm

01/20/17

(1) 1. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS

(3) 2. THERAPY SESSION-NF

(4) 3. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS

(2) 4. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS

(6) 5. WARM UP-NF

(5) 6. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS

(8) 7. REAL-NF

(9) 8. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS

(10) 9. HEARTBEAT-MAT KEARNEY

(7) 10. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET

(13) 11. INFINITE-BUILT BY TITAN

(14) 12. LATE NIGHTS-GAWVI

(11) 13. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN

(12) 14. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE

(20) 15. THE RESISTENCE-SKILLET

(15) 16. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII

(16) 17. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO

(17) 18. BE THE CHANGE-BRITT NICOLE

(19) 19. TOO COLD-TRIP LEE

(*) 20. OUT OF THIS WORLD-FAMILY FORCE 5