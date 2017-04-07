Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 04/07/2017
All Day
Location
First Baptist Church
Category(ies)
Tempo Tour with KB, Swoope & Social Club Misfits
Friday, April 7th at First Baptist Church (3301 Orders Road, Grove City, OH 43123)
For more information visit genexconcerts.com
January 21, 2017 - 2:48 am
How much are tickets?
January 23, 2017 - 2:53 pm
We just checked that website and tickets sales are still to be announced. There is also 2 other shows now. 4/6 in Cleveland, 4/7 Columbus, 4/8 Detroit
January 23, 2017 - 4:02 pm
Itickets listed gen admission as $18 and VIP $45