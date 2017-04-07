Go to Top
YES FM

KB, Swoope, Social Club Misfits

By Jo Silva
April 7, 2017
3 Comments
Date(s) - 04/07/2017
First Baptist Church

Tempo Tour with KB, Swoope & Social Club Misfits

Friday, April 7th at First Baptist Church (3301 Orders Road, Grove City, OH  43123)

For more information visit genexconcerts.com

3 Responses to "KB, Swoope, Social Club Misfits"

  • AJ
    January 21, 2017 - 2:48 am Reply

    How much are tickets?

    • Jo Silva
      January 23, 2017 - 2:53 pm Reply

      We just checked that website and tickets sales are still to be announced. There is also 2 other shows now. 4/6 in Cleveland, 4/7 Columbus, 4/8 Detroit

    • Jo Silva
      January 23, 2017 - 4:02 pm Reply

      Itickets listed gen admission as $18 and VIP $45

