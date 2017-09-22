Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/22/2017
6:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
The Underground
Category(ies)
Friends and Family Tour – Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed
Friday September 22, 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30
The Underground, 1140 Smiley Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio
General admission $20, Group rates $17 per person
friendsandfamilytour.com/pages/vip for tickets and information
September 13, 2017 - 4:44 pm
Good Afternoon I am interested in bringing my Youth Ministry to the show. How do I access the group sales tickets. Please advise when time permits. SUPER EXCITED ABOUT THIS SHOW!!
September 13, 2017 - 4:50 pm
Here is the direct link for group tickets https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1508024
Have fun!!!