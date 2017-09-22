Go to Top
Friends and Family Tour – Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed

By Production Department
September 22, 2017
2 Comments
Friday September 22, 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30

The Underground, 1140 Smiley Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio

General admission $20, Group rates $17 per person

friendsandfamilytour.com/pages/vip for tickets and information

2 Responses to "Friends and Family Tour – Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed"

  • Minister Tova Rose
    September 13, 2017 - 4:44 pm Reply

    Good Afternoon I am interested in bringing my Youth Ministry to the show. How do I access the group sales tickets. Please advise when time permits. SUPER EXCITED ABOUT THIS SHOW!!

