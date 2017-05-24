The Power 20 Countdown
Fridays 4-6pm
9/29/17
(1) 1. I’LL FIND YOU-LECRAE-Seven Weeks!
(2) 2. OUTRO-NF
(3) 3. HARD LOVE-NEEDTOBREATHE
(4) 4. LIONS-SKILLET
(6) 5. LOVE IS ON OUR SIDE-CAPITAL KINGS
(9) 6. CUMBIA-GAWVI
(5) 7. KIDZ-ANDY MINEO
(7) 8. SHADOWS-THE AFTERS
(11) 9. WHAT YOU WANT-TENTH AVENUE NORTH
(12) 10. GREEN LIGHTS-NF
(11) 11. LORD BE WITH ME-LECRAE
(8) 12. ELEVATOR-LZ7
(16) 13. BUSINESS AS USUAL-JOHN CHUCK & THE CLASS
(17) 14. NEW DAY-BLAKE WHITELEY
(14) 15. DUNK CONTEST-ANDY MINEO
(15) 16. JUDO-ANDY MINEO
(18) 17. DON’T WANNA WAKE UP-CAPITAL KINGS
(13) 18. MISFIT ANTHEM-SOCIAL CLUB MISFITS
(20) 19. YOUR LOVE WON’T LET ME DOWN-YOUNG & FREE
(*) 20. ASTRONAUT-DEREK MINOR
September 27, 2017 - 8:17 pm
Please update the countdown on your website here. The last countdown is from May.
September 28, 2017 - 11:11 am
The Power 20 Countdown under On Air – Programs is current. I apologize for the inconvenience. I am working on fixing the link that is taking you to this page.