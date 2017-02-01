Prayer Closet, Wednesday February 1st, 2017

The Power 20 Countdown

Fridays 4-6pm

01/27/17

(2) 1. THERAPY SESSION-NF

(1) 2. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS

(3) 3. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS

(5) 4. WARM UP-NF

(4) 5. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS

(7) 6. REAL-NF

(8) 7. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS

(9) 8. HEARTBEAT-MAT KEARNEY

(6) 9. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS

(11) 10. INFINITE-BUILT BY TITAN

(12) 11. LATE NIGHTS-GAWVI

(10) 12. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET

(15) 13. THE RESISTENCE-SKILLET

(20) 14. OUT OF THIS WORLD-FAMILY FORCE 5

(13) 15. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN

(14) 16. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE

(*) 17. GET DOWN GET DOWN-KJ 52

(16) 18. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII

(17) 19. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO

(18) 20. CHANGE THE WORLD-BRITT NICOLE