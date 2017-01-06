PRIZE RULES

-Prize(s) that may be awarded to eligible winner(s) are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. All prizes must be redeemed from YES FM within thirty (30) days of the contest end date unless otherwise stated in the contest’s official rules. Prizes not claimed within thirty (30) days will be forfeited by the winner. Certain prizes are date specific (i.e. concerts, trips) and the winner or winners must be available on the dates specified. If winner is not available or is unable to attend, prize is forfeited and replacement tickets for another event will not be awarded. If a winner cannot be contacted or is disqualified for any reason, YES FM reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award the winner that prize, at its sole discretion. One winner per household for thirty (30) days after prize is won.

-Participants and winner(s) must be U.S. residents. Age limits will vary from contest to contest as determined by YES FM. Per internet privacy laws, online contests are limited to people 13 years of age and older. If the contest is open to minors, a parent or guardian of any participant who is a minor may be asked to sign a release on behalf of the minor to be eligible to receive a prize, but YES FM reserves the right to refuse to award a prize to or on behalf of any minor. Employees of YES FM, a contest’s participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

-If a contest is a call in to win contest and/or a telephone is needed to participate in the Contest, participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. YES FM disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts within and beyond YES FM’s control, or otherwise. For all contests YES FM disclaims all liability for any delays, mistakes, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. YES FM is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest.

–By participating, where allowed by law, all participants and winner(s) grant YES FM exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, videotape, and likenesses in connection with promotion of any contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or enumeration for such use. YES FM is not responsible for lost or misplaced entries. Incomplete entries may be disqualified.

-If the entry for the contest includes any creative material from the participant, including but not limited to consumer created content, by submitting your entry: (1) you agree that your disclosure is gratuitous, unsolicited and without restriction and will not place the company or contest sponsors under any fiduciary or other obligation, that YES FM is free to disclose the ideas on a non-confidential basis to anyone or otherwise use the ideas without any additional compensation to you; (2) you acknowledge that, by acceptance of your submission, the company and contest sponsors do not waive any rights to use similar or related ideas previously known to sponsor, or developed by their employees, or obtained from sources other than you; (3) you are verifying that you are the owner and producer of the submitted material and that no third party ownership rights exist to any material submitted, and (4) you are hereby granting YES FM a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sub-licensable (through multiple tiers) right and license to use, publish, reproduce, display, perform, adapt, modify, distribute, have distributed and promote such content in any form, in all media now known or hereinafter created, anywhere in the world, for any purpose.

-By participating in the Contest, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against YES FM, its employees and agents, the Contest’s sponsors and their respective employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in the Contest, or from the use of any prize. YES FM will not be responsible and winner will be responsible for all travel costs involved with prize unless otherwise stated. YES FM will not be held liable for any damage, injury, theft, death or any other consequences occurred from travel to and from event, during the event or caused by the event or prize. In order to receive a prize, participants may be required to sign an official waiver form provided by YES FM.

-Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to YES FM, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner may be required to provide YES FM with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from YES FM will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

–By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of YES FM personnel. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. YES FM will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and YES FM’S decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of YES FM, YES FM reserves the right to terminate Contest, or make other such decisions regarding the outcome as YES FM deems appropriate. All decisions made by YES FM are final. YES FM may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately circumvent, disrupt, damage or undermine the legitimate operation of Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, YES FM reserves the right to seek civil and/or criminal prosecution and/or damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

-Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. YES FM may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time as announced on YES FM. YES FM disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. All entries become the property of YES FM and will not be returned.

-Prizes may be claimed at 5105 Glendale Ave. Suite C, Toledo, OH 43614. Office hours are Monday – Friday 9:00am – 4:00pm (excluding holidays). Winners have thirty (30) days to claim prize. Prizes may or may not be available for mailing. If you win concert tickets and are directed to pick them up at “will call”, they will be available at the concert “will call” booth one hour before the starting time of the concert unless otherwise specified. Winners may be asked to present a photo ID (driver’s license, passport, etc) before prize will be distributed. All insurance costs are the responsibility of the winner.

–The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. YES FM shall follow the applicable laws for conducting contests, including notice to the state attorney general or consumer affairs office, posting of a prize bond, furnishing lists of winners, running specific on-air disclaimers, providing specific written information about the Contest, etc. as required by local and state law.

– For a list of prize winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Yes FM “Contest Winners”, 5105 Glendale Ave. Suite C, Toledo, OH 43614. Indicate which contest or prize you want the winner’s list for.

Additional rules for any specified contest or based on contesting method:

–Correct number caller to win. Number chosen by any method and at their discretion decided by the on-air announcer. You must be the specifically chosen number caller to win chosen by the on-air announcer performing the contest at 419-240-1937 or 1-800-457-1937. Calls to any other number will not be accepted. Texts, emails, Facebook messages or any other means of contact will not be accepted. Both numbers ring into the same telephone lines. If there are not enough callers responding to get the chosen number caller in a reasonable amount of time, on-air personnel performing the contest may choose, at their discretion, a winning caller at random.

By participating in contest, you give YES FM permission to answer your call live on the air and/ or announce your name and city of residence on the air. Winner may or may not be announced on the air.

Appointment listening contests. There will be some contests when YES FM will post the time of the giveaway(s) on the YES FM website, www.yeshome.com. Each on-air announcer will give their best effort to do the giveaway during the specified time. There may be times that the giveaway is done outside of the listed time(s) due to circumstance within or beyond YES FM’s control.

CD, DVD and Book prize values. Value of CDs, DVDs and books given away are based on retail value of item and vary by title. CDs generally range in value from $9.99 to $15.99 on average. DVDs generally range in value from $9.99 to $25.99 on average. Books generally range in value from $4.99 to $25.99 on average.

BE A YES-FM FESTIVAL AMBASSADOR AT EITHER SPIRIT SONG FESTIVAL OR BIG TICKET FESTIVAL, BOTH TAKING PLACE JUNE 23-25. SPIRIT SONG WILL BE HELD AT KINGS ISLAND NEAR CINCINATI, AND BIG TICKET FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD AT THE OTSEGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN GAYLORD, MICHIGAN. HELP REPRESENT YES-FM AT OUR BOOTH DURING THE FESTIVAL AND IN EXCHANGE WE’LL GIVE YOU UP TO FOUR TICKETS TO ALL THREE DAYS. ADDITIONAL PERKS MAY COME UP AT ANY MOMENT! TO QUALIFY, REGISTER AT OUR WEBSITE ON THE CONTEST PAGE AT YESHOME DOT COM. DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS MONDAY, JUNE 13TH, AT NOON. WINNERS ANNOUNCED TUESDAY, JUNE 14TH, DURING THE AFTERNOON REBELLION. MORE DETAILS AT OUR WEBSITE, YESHOME DOT COM.

DUTIES AT OUR BOOTH AND FESTIVAL INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ASSISTING YES-FM DJ ASSIGNED WITH SOCIALIZING WITH CROWD, SIGNING UP PEOPLE FOR PRIZE DRAWING, WATCHING OVER MATERIALS AT BOOTH. STORING SOME MATERIALS OR EQUIPMENT AT MOTEL OR CAR. MAKING SURE EVERYTHING IS KEPT DRY AND SECURE AND POSSIBLE CALL-INS TO STUDIO AND TIME ON STAGE. WINNER MUST ABIDE BY ALL RULES AND REGULATIONS OF SPIRIT SONG FESTIVAL OR BIG TICKET FESTIVAL AND BEHAVE IN A CHRISTLIKE MANNER. WINNER MUST SPEND AT LEAST THREE HOURS EACH DAY OF FESTIVAL AT YES-FM’S BOOTH, THOUGH EACH DAY MAY NOT ALWAYS BE 3 HOURS. THOUGH IT IS POSSIBLE, YES-FM CAN NOT GUARANTEE BACK STAGE TIME OR TIME WITH ARTISTS.

YOU MUST BE 18 OR OLDER TO REGISTER, THOUGH YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE 18 OR OLDER TO USE A WINNING TICKET. TO REGISTER, GO TO THE WHAT’S HAPPENING PAGE AT OUR WEBSITE YESHOME DOT COM. LET US KNOW WHICH FESTIVAL YOU ARE REGISTERING FOR, YOUR NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER, CELL PHONE NUMBER YOU WILL USE AT FESTIVAL, AND EMAIL ADDRESS. (ON WEBSITE HAVE THEM NOTE ANY RESTIRCTIONS OR SPECIAL COMMENTS). YOU MAY ALSO MAIL YOUR ENTRY TO YES-FM FESTIVAL AMBASSADOR, 5105 GLENDALE AVE. SUITE C TOLEDO, OH 43614

YES-FM IS NOT REPONSIBLE FOR LOST OR MISPLACED ENTRIES. INCOMPLETE ENTRIES MAY BE DISQUALIFIED. YES-FM WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE AND WINNER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TRAVEL COSTS. YES-FM WILL NOT BE HELD LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGE, INJURY, THEFT, DEATH OR ANY OTHER CONSEQUENCES OCCURRED DURING OR FROM THE TRIP, TIME AT FESTIVAL AND TIME AT YES-FM’S BOOTH.

ENTRANTS MAY BE CALLED DURING QUALIFYING PROCESS FOR A POSSIBLE INTERVIEW WITH YES-FM MANAGEMENT AND FOR ANY QUESTIONS. IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION, CALL APRIL AT 419-389-0893 OR EMAIL APRIL@ YESHOME.COM. WINNER CHOSEN BY YES-FM MANAGEMENT AT MANAGEMENT’S DISCRETION AND ALL DECISIONS ARE FINAL.