Business Sponsorship

YES FM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit radio station.  We look towards listener support and business Underwriters to complete our mission.

Underwriting packages are available to meet various needs (specific events, long-term business promotions, etc.).  Website, email marketing and event sponsorships are available, as well as traditional on air spots.  For more information call 419.389.0893.

Upcoming Sponsorship Opportunities

Holiday Hoopla   christmas-promotion

 

 

 

2 Responses to "Business Sponsorship"

  • Sandra Lehsten
    December 3, 2016 - 2:26 am Reply

    Please send me information about advertising on your radio.

    • Jo Silva
      December 6, 2016 - 7:31 pm Reply

      Hi Sandra, We’ll get some info together for you. Look for an email today.

