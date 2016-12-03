Business Sponsorship

YES FM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit radio station. We look towards listener support and business Underwriters to complete our mission.
Underwriting packages are available to meet various needs (specific events, long-term business promotions, etc.). Website, email marketing and event sponsorships are available, as well as traditional on air spots. For more information call 419.389.0893.
Upcoming Sponsorship Opportunities
Holiday Hoopla christmas-promotion
December 3, 2016 - 2:26 am
Please send me information about advertising on your radio.
December 6, 2016 - 7:31 pm
Hi Sandra, We’ll get some info together for you. Look for an email today.