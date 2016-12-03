Business Sponsorship

The Power 20 Countdown (Last one of 2016)

Fridays 4-6pm

12/16/16

(1) 1. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS-Three Weeks!

(2) 2. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS

(5) 3. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS

(4) 4. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET

(6) 5. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS

(7) 6. THERAPY SESSION-NF

(3) 6. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN

(11) 8. WARM UP-NF

(8) 9. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII

(9) 10. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO

(10) 11. HOME-LZ7

(12) 12. OH LORD-NF

(13) 13. TEMPO-KB

(14) 14. FEEL INVINCIBLE-SKILLET

(17) 15. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE

(15) 16. BE THE CHANGE-BRITT NICOLE

(16) 17. LOOKING FOR AMERICA-SWITCHFOOT

(20) 18. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS

(19) 19. HEATHENS-TWENTY ONE PILOTS

(18) 20. SUPPOSED TO BE-ICON FOR HIRE