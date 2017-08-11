Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Friday August 11th, 2017

By Production Department
August 11, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Tommy Briggs – Gateway Baptist Church

Download/Listen

www.gatewaytoledo.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Pastor David Stokes – Author of the book “When Good Samaritans Get Mugged: Hope & Healing for Wounded Warriors”

Download/Listen

www.davidstokes.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Alex McFarland – New Report: “‘Baby in the Carriage Before Marriage’ is costing millennials financially; Bad Decisions Keep Young People Broke”

Download/Listen

www.alexmcfarland.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>