YES FM

Wake Up Call, Friday August 25th, 2017

By Production Department
August 25, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Christian Taylor (Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Director) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church

www.aldersgatetoledoumc.org

7:40 AM – Interview with Gideon Fisher – URGE

www.urgeministry.com

9:45 AM – Interview with Kirk Cameron – Love Worth Fighting For Event at Only Believe Ministries on September 9th

www.loveworthfightingfor.com

