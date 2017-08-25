Wake Up Call, Friday August 25th, 2017

By Production Department August 25, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Christian Taylor (Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Director) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church Download/Listen www.aldersgatetoledoumc.org 7:40 AM – Interview with Gideon Fisher – URGE Download/Listen www.urgeministry.com 9:45 AM – Interview with Kirk Cameron – Love Worth Fighting For Event at Only Believe Ministries on September 9th Download/Listen www.loveworthfightingfor.com
Leave a Reply