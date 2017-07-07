Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Friday July 7th, 2017

By Production Department
July 7, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Jeff Howe

8:00 AM – Interview with Major Scott Kelly & Phil Ryburn – The Salvation Army – Class Act Lucas Country and Tools for School Supply Drive

www.salvationarmynwohio.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Chet Swearingen – Beautiful Feet Celebration on July 16-19 at Wayne Trace High School in Paulding County

www.romans1015.com/celebration

