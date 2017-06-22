Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Friday June 16th, 2017

By Production Department
June 22, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Steve Schmeling – Zion Lutheran Church in Toledo

www.ziontoledo.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Jonathan Evans – Former NFL Player, Dallas Cowboys Chaplain, and Spoken Word Artist – New Album – “J-Walk”

www.jonathanblakeevans.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Christy Wimber – Author of the book “Transformed: Challenging Myths About the Power-Filled Life”

www.wimber.org

