Wake Up Call, Friday June 16th, 2017

By Production Department June 22, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Steve Schmeling – Zion Lutheran Church in Toledo Download/Listen www.ziontoledo.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Jonathan Evans – Former NFL Player, Dallas Cowboys Chaplain, and Spoken Word Artist – New Album – “J-Walk” Download/Listen www.jonathanblakeevans.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Christy Wimber – Author of the book “Transformed: Challenging Myths About the Power-Filled Life” Download/Listen www.wimber.org
Leave a Reply