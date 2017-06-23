Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Friday June 23rd, 2017

By Production Department
June 23, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg

www.gracechurchperrysburg.com

7:00 AM – Interview with Stephanie Heisinger – Perspectives on the World Christian Movement Northwest Ohio Class starting on August 15th at Holland Free Methodist Church

www.perspectives.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Pastor Joshua Hestor – Vision Ministries Red, White and Boom on Fourth of July in Waterville

www.vision.today

8:30 AM – Interview with Brian Housman – Author of the book “Tech Savvy Parenting: Navigating Your Child’s Digital Life”

www.drlaurelshaler.com

