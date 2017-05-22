Wake Up Call, Friday May 19th, 2017

By Production Department May 22, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs Due to technical difficulties, audio from today’s morning show is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience. 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Jeff Howe www.mergetoledo.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Adam Josefczyk – Forge Leadership Summitt www.forgeleadership.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Davery Hamilton – Kingdom Racing set to run their 10th Indianapolis 500 mile race www.kingdomracing.net
Leave a Reply