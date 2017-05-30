Wake Up Call, Friday May 26th, 2017

By Production Department May 30, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries Download/Listen www.vision.today 8:00 AM – Interview with Tracie Miles – Author of the book “Unsinkable Faith: God-Filled Strategies to Transform the Way You Think, Feel, and Live” Download/Listen www.traciemiles.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Howard Spiva – Heads Up! Why Helmet Laws Should NOT be Overlooked this Summer – Attorney Shares Important Safety Information for Cyclists and Drives (and discusses if this law should be mandatory) Download/Listen www.headsinhelmets.com www.spivalaw.com
Leave a Reply