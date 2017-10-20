Wake Up Call, Friday October 20th, 2017

By Production Department October 20, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church (Sylvania Senior Center) Download/Listen www.newcreationcommunity.church 7:40 AM – Interview with Joshua McDowell – Author and founder of the “Know Fear Program” – Know Fear Program Free Event on Saturday, October 28th at Gathering Volumes Book Store in Perrysburg Download/Listen www.accidentaldad.org 8:00 AM – Interview with Kate Swartz – Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo 2017 Toledo Buddy Walk on Sunday, October 22nd at the University of Toledo Download/Listen www.dsagt.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Ron Hall – Author of the book “Same Kind of Different as Me” – Film releases in Theaters today Download/Listen www.samekindofdifferentasmemovie.com