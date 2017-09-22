Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Friday September 22nd, 2017

By Production Department
September 22, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Gary Wackler – Weston Church of Christ

www.westonchurchofchrist.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Dr. Charles Mully – Subject of and actor portraying himself in the film “Mully”

www.mullymovie.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Evalee Deily – Organizer of “Night of Worship” fundraiser on Saturday, September 30th at Garden Park Christian Church in Monclova

www.gardenpark.org