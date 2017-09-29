Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Friday September 29th, 2017

By Production Department
September 29, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries

www.vision.today

7:40 AM – Interview with Major Scott Kelly – The Salvation Army Red Kettle Relay and 5K and Share the Warmth coat distribution

www.salvationarmynwohio.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Adrianna Simon – Women’s Prayer Rally for Hope & Healing entitled Rise Up (sponsored by The Call) on October 9th in Washington DC

www.thecall.com/riseup

8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Matthew Williams – The Forgiveness of Jesus DVD series

www.hendrickson.com