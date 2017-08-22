Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Monday August 21st, 2017

By Production Department
August 22, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Lilanthi Ward – Aldersgate United Methodist Church

www.aldersgatetoledoumc.org

7:40 AM – Interview with Jennifer Narramore – Meteorologist – Solar Eclipse

8:00 AM – Interview with Jonathan Leeman – Author of the book “Word Centered Church: How Scripture Brings Life and Growth in God’s People”

www.9marks.org

