Wake Up Call, Monday June 19th, 2017

By Production Department June 22, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg Download/Listen www.gracechurchperrysburg.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Greg Smalley – Focus on the Family, Vice President of Marriage and Family Formation – “The Billy Graham Rule: Should You Be Friends With Someone of the Opposite Sex?” Download/Listen www.hoperestored.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Tim Smith – Chief Development Officer for Museum of the Bible – Author of the book “Donors Are People Too: Managing Relationships With Your Ministry’s Major Contributors” Download/Listen www.museumofthebible.org
