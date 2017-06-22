Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Monday June 19th, 2017

By Production Department
June 22, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg

Download/Listen

www.gracechurchperrysburg.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Greg Smalley – Focus on the Family, Vice President of Marriage and Family Formation – “The Billy Graham Rule: Should You Be Friends With Someone of the Opposite Sex?”

Download/Listen

www.hoperestored.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Tim Smith – Chief Development Officer for Museum of the Bible – Author of the book “Donors Are People Too: Managing Relationships With Your Ministry’s Major Contributors”

Download/Listen

www.museumofthebible.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>