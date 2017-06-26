Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Monday June 26th, 2017

By Production Department
June 26, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon

www.princeofpeaceoregon.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Steve Finn – Author of the book “Seed to Vision: How God Inspired Ideas Become Reality”

www.newhopepublishers.com

www.chestnutmountainranch.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Stacie Stoelting – Co-Founder with sister, Carrie, of Operation Honor Heroes and Unite the USA

www.unitetheusa.org

