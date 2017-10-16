Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Monday October 16th, 2017

October 16, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church (Sylvania Senior Center)

Download/Listen

www.newcreationcommunity.church

7:40 AM – Interview with Judy Zircher – Conference Speaker – Exposed! A Sexual Awareness and Prevention Conference by Purity Ally on November 18th at Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal Church of God in Findlay

Download/Listen

www.purityally.com

8:30 AM – Interview with David Covey – Co-Author of the book “Trap Tales: Outsmarting the 7 Hidden Obstacles to Success”

Download/Listen

www.traptales.com