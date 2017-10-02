Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Monday October 2nd, 2017

By Production Department
October 2, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tim Rabara – Compelled Church Holland Campus

Download/Listen

www.compelled.church

7:00 AM – Interview with Nathaniel Maddox & Mariah Hicks – The Takeover – Youth Oriented Service on October 13th at Charlottes Hall in Toledo

Download/Listen

www.facebook.com/thetakeover419

8:30 AM – Interview with Kathleen Cooke – Author of the book “Hope 4 Today: Staying Connected to God in a Distracted Culture”

Download/Listen

www.kathleencooke.com