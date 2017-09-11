Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Monday September 11th, 2017

By Production Department
September 11, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tim Marr (Host Pastor of Kairos 17 from Calvalry Bible Chapel) – Kairos Seventeen

Download/Listen

www.cbctoledo.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Dr. Patrick Mazani – Author of the book “On the Plains of Moah: Reflections for the End Times”

Download/Listen

www.mazanipom.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Amanda Koba – Northwest Ohio Apraxia Support 7th Annual Family Fun Day Awareness Walk on Saturday, September 16th

Download/Listen

www.nwoapraxiasupport.org