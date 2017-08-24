Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Thursday August 24th, 2017

By Production Department
August 24, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Lilanthi Ward – Aldersgate United Methodist Church

www.aldersgatetoledoumc.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Ed Sitter – Foundation for Life – Toledo City Council proposed ordinance “Impeding Access to Health Care”

www.fflnwo.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. David Currie – Author of the book “The Big Idea of Biblical Worship”

www.hendrickson.com/content

