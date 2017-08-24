Wake Up Call, Thursday August 24th, 2017

By Production Department August 24, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Lilanthi Ward – Aldersgate United Methodist Church Download/Listen www.aldersgatetoledoumc.org 8:00 AM – Interview with Ed Sitter – Foundation for Life – Toledo City Council proposed ordinance “Impeding Access to Health Care” Download/Listen www.fflnwo.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. David Currie – Author of the book “The Big Idea of Biblical Worship” Download/Listen www.hendrickson.com/content
Leave a Reply