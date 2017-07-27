Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Thursday July 27th, 2017

By Production Department
July 27, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joshua Hestor – Vision Ministries

7:40 AM – Interview with Ed Sitter – Foundation for Life – Toledo City Council “buffer-zone” ordinance

8:00 AM – Interview with Ashley (Director of Development) and Kayla Emahiser (Campus Director at UT) – The Pregnancy Center Run Baby Run, Walk and Crawl on August 19th at University of Toledo Medical Center

