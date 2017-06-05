Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday June 1st, 2017

By Production Department
June 5, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Isabell – Toledo Restoration Church

Download/Listen

www.toledorestorationchurch.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Major Scott Kelly – The Salvation Army – National Donut Day

Download/Listen

www.salvationarmy.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Randy Frazee – Author of the book “What Happens After You Die: A Biblical Guide to Paradise, Hell, and Life After Death”

Download/Listen

www.oakhillschurch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>