YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday June 22nd, 2017

By Production Department
June 22, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg

www.gracechurchperrysburg.com

7:00 AM – Interview with Paul Briggs – Concert of Hope to benefit Huntington’s Disease Foundation on Saturday in Fort Wayne

www.concertofhopehd.wixsite.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Clay Meyer – Editor of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine – Three College World Series Coaches Have Ties to FCA

www.fca.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Laurel Shaler – Author of the book “Reclaiming Sanity: Hope and Healing for Trauma, Stress, and Overwhelming Life Events”

www.drlaurelshaler.com

