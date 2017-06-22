Wake Up Call, Thursday June 22nd, 2017

By Production Department June 22, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg Download/Listen www.gracechurchperrysburg.com 7:00 AM – Interview with Paul Briggs – Concert of Hope to benefit Huntington’s Disease Foundation on Saturday in Fort Wayne Download/Listen www.concertofhopehd.wixsite.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Clay Meyer – Editor of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine – Three College World Series Coaches Have Ties to FCA Download/Listen www.fca.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Laurel Shaler – Author of the book “Reclaiming Sanity: Hope and Healing for Trauma, Stress, and Overwhelming Life Events” Download/Listen www.drlaurelshaler.com
