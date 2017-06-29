Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Thursday June 29th, 2017

By Production Department
June 29, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Kayla Minniear

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon

www.princeofpeaceoregon.com

7:00 AM – Interview with George Moss – Vision Block Party on Saturday, July 29th

www.vision.today

8:30 AM – Interview with Tracy Wilde – Author of the book “Finding the Lost Art of Empathy: Connecting Human to Human in a Disconnected World”

