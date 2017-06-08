Wake Up Call, Thursday June 8th, 2017

By Production Department June 8, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church in Sylvania Download/Listen www.newcreationcommunity.church 8:00 AM – Interview with Michael Austin – Christian History Magazine Download/Listen www.christianhistoryinstitute.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Deborah Waterbury – Author of the book “The Lies that Blind: And the Truth that Sets You Free” Download/Listen www.debwaterbury.com
Leave a Reply