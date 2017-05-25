Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Thursday March 25th, 2017

By Production Department
May 25, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

Due to technical difficulties, audio from today’s morning show is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries

www.vision.today

7:40 AM – Interview with Pastor Tony Scott – The Church on Strayer – Manna Meals that Matter Open Pack Night on Wednesday May 31st

www.thechurchonstrayer.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Dr. Peter Swann, co-founder of ISOThrive – Are pickles the key to good digestion?

www.isothrive.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Daniel Ryan Day – Author of the book “Intentional Christian: What to Do When You Don’t Know What To Do”

www.danielryanday.com

