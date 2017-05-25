Wake Up Call, Thursday March 25th, 2017

By Production Department May 25, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs Due to technical difficulties, audio from today’s morning show is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience. 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries www.vision.today 7:40 AM – Interview with Pastor Tony Scott – The Church on Strayer – Manna Meals that Matter Open Pack Night on Wednesday May 31st www.thechurchonstrayer.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Dr. Peter Swann, co-founder of ISOThrive – Are pickles the key to good digestion? www.isothrive.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Daniel Ryan Day – Author of the book “Intentional Christian: What to Do When You Don’t Know What To Do” www.danielryanday.com
