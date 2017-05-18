Wake Up Call, Thursday May 18th, 2017

By Production Department May 18, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs If you would like a copy of today’s audio, please e-mail production@yeshome.com 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Tommy Briggs Download/Listen www.gatewaytoledo.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Gordon Robertson (CEO of CBN) – Docudrama “In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem” Download/Listen www.inourhands1967.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Jennifer Rothschild – Author of the books “Me. Myself, and Lies: What to Say When You Talk To Yourself” and “Me, Myself, and Lies for Young Women: What to Say When You Talk to Yourself” Download/Listen www.jenniferrothschild.com
