Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday May 18th, 2017

By Production Department
May 18, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs

If you would like a copy of today’s audio, please e-mail production@yeshome.com

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Tommy Briggs

Download/Listen

www.gatewaytoledo.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Gordon Robertson (CEO of CBN) – Docudrama “In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem”

Download/Listen

www.inourhands1967.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Jennifer Rothschild – Author of the books “Me. Myself, and Lies: What to Say When You Talk To Yourself” and “Me, Myself, and Lies for Young Women: What to Say When You Talk to Yourself”

Download/Listen


www.jenniferrothschild.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>