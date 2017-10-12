Wake Up Call, Thursday October 12th, 2017

By Production Department October 12, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Daniel Messner – Shawnee Alliance Church Download/Listen www.shawneealliance.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Jami Amerine – Author of the book “Stolen Jesus: An Unconventional Search for the Real Savior” Download/Listen www.sacredgroundstickyfloors.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Michael Austin – Christian History Magazine Download/Listen www.christianhistoryinstitute.org