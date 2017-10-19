Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday October 19th, 2017

By Production Department
October 19, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church (Sylvania Senior Center)

Download/Listen

www.newcreationcommunity.church

7:40 AM – Interview with Jim Lange – Truth at Work Conference Simulcast in Toledo on November 10th

Download/Listen

www.truthatwork.org

8:15 AM – Interview with Dannah Gresh – Author of the books “Secret Keeper Girl: The Power of Modesty for Tweens” and “Secret Keeper Girl: Mom-Daughter Devos and Coloring Experience”

Download/Listen


www.secretkeepergirl.com