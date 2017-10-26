Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday October 26th, 2017

By Production Department
October 26, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Giovanni – Toledo Restoration Church

Download/Listen

www.toledorestorationchurch.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Carmen LaBerge – Author of the book “Speak the Truth: How to Bring God Back Into Everyday Conversations”

Download/Listen

www.speakthetruthbook.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Mandy Harvey – Deaf singer contestant on America’s Got Talent and author of the book “Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound”

Download/Listen

www.mandyharveymusic.com