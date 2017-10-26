Wake Up Call, Thursday October 26th, 2017

By Production Department October 26, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Giovanni – Toledo Restoration Church Download/Listen www.toledorestorationchurch.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Carmen LaBerge – Author of the book “Speak the Truth: How to Bring God Back Into Everyday Conversations” Download/Listen www.speakthetruthbook.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Mandy Harvey – Deaf singer contestant on America’s Got Talent and author of the book “Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound” Download/Listen www.mandyharveymusic.com