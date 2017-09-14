Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Thursday September 14th, 2017

September 14, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Apostle Jerome Bouverette (Guest Speaker at Kairos 17) – Kairos Seventeen

Download/Listen

www.cbctoledo.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Michael Austin – Christian History Magazine

Download/Listen

www.christianhistoryinstitute.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Adam Tracy – Children’s Lantern – Annual Harley Raffle and other stuff going on

Download/Listen

www.childrenslantern.org