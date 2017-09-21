Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday September 21st, 2017

By Production Department
September 21, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Gary Wackler – Weston Church of Christ

www.westonchurchofchrist.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Pastor Umar Mulinde – Ugandan Pastor

www.pastorumarmulinde.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Scott Tinman – Pastor of Student Ministries at Findlay Evangelical Free Church – See You At The Pole on Wednesday, September 27th

www.syntp.com