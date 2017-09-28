Wake Up Call, Thursday September 28th, 2017

By Production Department September 28, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Kayla Minniear 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries Download/Listen www.vision.today 7:00 AM – Interview with Ed Sitter – Foundation for Life Banquet, Life Chain, and update on legal proceedings about Capital Care Network, Toledo’s last remaining abortion clinic Download/Listen www.fflnwo.org 8:00 AM – Interview with Candi Cushman – Focus on the Family – Founder and Facilitator for Bring Your Bible to School Day Download/Listen www.bringyourbible.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Carew Papritz – School-Year Resolution – How to help your child have the best year yet Download/Listen www.thelegacyletters.com