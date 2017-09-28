Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday September 28th, 2017

By Production Department
September 28, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Kayla Minniear

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries

www.vision.today

7:00 AM – Interview with Ed Sitter – Foundation for Life Banquet, Life Chain, and update on legal proceedings about Capital Care Network, Toledo’s last remaining abortion clinic

www.fflnwo.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Candi Cushman – Focus on the Family – Founder and Facilitator for Bring Your Bible to School Day

www.bringyourbible.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Carew Papritz – School-Year Resolution – How to help your child have the best year yet

www.thelegacyletters.com