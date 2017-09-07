Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Thursday September 7th, 2017

By Production Department
September 7, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Nicki McLoud – Safe and Sound Families

www.safeandsoundfamilies.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Eric Olsen (Troop Leader) – American Heritage Girls

www.ahgonline.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Twila Brase – President and co-founder of Citizens Council for Health Freedom – “Iceland on way to eugenics with eradication of down syndrome births”

www.cchfreedom.org

