Wake Up Call, Tuesday August 15th, 2017

By Production Department
August 16, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Sandy Rufener – Shawnee Alliance Church

Download/Listen

www.shawneealliance.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Wendy Yeager – Keep Watch 3rd Annual Back to School Prayer Event on Sunday, August 20th at the Life Revitalization Center in Toledo

Download/Listen

www.keepwatchprayer.org

8:20 AM – Interview with Darren Munn – Munn Wealth Management

Download/Listen

