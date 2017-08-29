Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Tuesday August 29th, 2017

By Production Department
August 29, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs and Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Vonda Kay, Publicity/Volunteer Coordinator – Living Proof Live Core Team

7:40 AM – Interview with Chris Rohmann, Mark Graalman, and Dustin Lolli – Sanctus Real

www.sanctusreal.com

8:30 AM – Interview with John Mauck – Author of the book “Jesus in the Court Room: How Believers Can Engage the Legal System for the Good of His World”

www.jesusinthecourtroom.com

