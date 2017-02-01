Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Tuesday January 31, 2017

By Production Department
February 1, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Sam Guidry of Cherry Street Mission

7:40 AM – Interview with Dr. Alex McFarland – Will 2017 be the year we finally stand up for the unborn?

www.alexmcfarland.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Rhonda Stoppe – Author of the book “If My Husband Would Change, I’d Be Happy & Other Myths Wives Believe” – to discuss how men and women view love and romance differently.

www.noregretswoman.com

 

