Wake Up Call, Tuesday June 27th, 2017

By Production Department June 27, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Kayla Minniear 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon Download/Listen www.princeofpeaceoregon.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Max Lambdin – Cheery Street Mission Ministries – Celebrating 70 years with free pancakes at kitchen grand opening Download/Listen www.cherrystreetmission.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Brett Kunkle – Co-Author with John Stonestreet of the book “A Practical Guide to Culture: Helping the Next Generation Navigate Today’s World” Download/Listen www.str.org/training/speakers/brett-kunkle
Leave a Reply