Wake Up Call, Tuesday June 27th, 2017

By Production Department
June 27, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Kayla Minniear

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon

www.princeofpeaceoregon.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Max Lambdin – Cheery Street Mission Ministries – Celebrating 70 years with free pancakes at kitchen grand opening

www.cherrystreetmission.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Brett Kunkle – Co-Author with John Stonestreet of the book “A Practical Guide to Culture: Helping the Next Generation Navigate Today’s World”

www.str.org/training/speakers/brett-kunkle

