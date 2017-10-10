Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Tuesday October 10th, 2017

By Production Department
October 10, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Daniel Messner – Shawnee Alliance Church

Download/Listen

www.shawneealliance.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Joseph Rojas – Seventh Day Slumber – YES Fest

Download/Listen

www.seventhdayslumber.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Todd Burpo – Author of the book “God is For Real: And He Longs to Answer Your Most Difficult Questions”

Download/Listen

www.heavenlive.org