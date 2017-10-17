Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Tuesday October 17th, 2017

By Production Department
October 17, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church (Sylvania Senior Center)

8:15 AM – Interview with Steve Christie and Pastor Dan Bellavia – Commemoration Event of the 500 year Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on Sunday, October 29th, 2017

8:45 AM – Interview with Jeanette “J” Johnson – Fashion Blogger and author of the book “J’s Everyday Fashion & Faith: Personal Style with Purpose”

