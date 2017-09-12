Wake Up Call, Tuesday September 12th, 2017

By Production Department September 12, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tim Marr (Host Pastor of Kairos 17 from Calvalry Bible Chapel) – Kairos Seventeen Download/Listen www.cbctoledo.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Pastor George Williams – City Light Church & Jen Mayner – Opening Act – John Crist – Comedy for a Cause on Thursday, September 14th at City Light Church Download/Listen www.citylight.yapsody.com 8:20 AM – Interview with Darren Munn – Munn Waelth Management Download/Listen www.munnwealth.com