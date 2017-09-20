Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Tuesday September 19th, 2017

By Production Department
September 20, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Gary Wackler – Weston Church of Christ

Download/Listen

www.westonchurchofchrist.org

7:00 AM – Interview with Jill Borkowski – Putts Fur Mutts Golf Outing and Putt Putt Event on Saturday, September 23rd at Bedford Hills Golf Club

Download/Listen

www.facebook.com/puttsfurmutts

8:30 AM – Interview with Luis Bush – Author of the book “The Yes Effect: Accepting God’s Invitation to Transform the World Around You”

Download/Listen

www.theyeseffect.org