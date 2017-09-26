Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Tuesday September 26th, 2017

By Production Department
September 26, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Joy Hestor – Vision Ministries

Download/Listen

www.vision.today

7:00 AM – Interview with Will McDaniel – YES Fest

Download/Listen

www.willmcdaniel.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Jon Erwin – Co-Director (with his brother) of the film “Steve McQueen: American Icon” – One night event on Thursday, September 28th

Download/Listen

www.stevemcqueenmovie.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Megan Fate Marshman – Author of the book “Selfless: Living Your Part in the Big Story of God”

Download/Listen

www.meganfate.com